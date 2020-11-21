Hayward has signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a massive deal for Hayward, who turned down his $34 million player option with the Celtics two days prior. There seemed to be some traction for a potential sign-and-trade with the Pacers that would have sent Hayward home to Indiana, but that never came to fruition. Now, Hayward joins the Hornets as the best player on the team. He should take control of a bigger chunk of the offense than he did in Boston, and it's possible we see him return to the kind of production that made him an All-Star in Utah during the 2016-17 campaign. That season, he ranked 33rd in fantasy on a per-game basis while averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals.