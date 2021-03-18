Hayward scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt) with six assists and four rebounds in a 129-104 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Hayward played only 25 minutes and didn't play in the fourth with the game being a blowout after three quarters. The forward scored in double figures in every game during the first half of the season but has now failed to do so in two of his last three contests. Despite the recent struggles, Hayward has had a solid first-season with Charlotte, averaging a team-high 20.7 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.