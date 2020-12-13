Hayward scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 preseason loss to the Raptors.
The Hornets' big offseason addition led the team's starting five in scoring in his debut, helping Charlotte get out to a big early lead that quickly evaporated once the Raptors found a rhythm. Hayward will be under a lot of pressure to produce after a disappointing three-year stint in Boston, but if he can stay healthy, the 30-year-old could put up numbers similar to what he routinely delivered in Utah as the focal point of the Jazz offense.
