Hayward logged 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 117-106 victory over Detroit.

The 32-year-old forward is healthy again, and he's regained something very much like his old form from his Utah days. Hayward has scored at least 16 points in six straight games, averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from three-point range.