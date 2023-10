Hayward totaled 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to Detroit.

Hayward had quality shot volume Friday, and he's compiled 17 rebounds and 11 assists through Charlotte's first two games. Hayward has averaged 15.3 points on 12.1 shots per game across the past two seasons, which is a realistic expectation as long as he remains healthy.