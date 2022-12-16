Hayward (shoulder) will start in his return to the floor Friday versus the Hawks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward was cleared to play recently, but the question was what role that would be in. It appears Hayward will retake his spot in the starting unit, sending Kelly Oubre back to a bench role. However, it's unclear if Hayward will face any minutes restrictions, given his multi-week layoff.