Hayward posted 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 100-97 win over the Spurs.
With LaMelo Ball (wrist) missing his first game of the season, Hayward stepped into more of a play-making role for Charlotte and was able to come away with one of his better all-around lines of the past two months. Hayward's prominence in the Charlotte offense had fallen off a bit since Ball entered the starting five Feb. 1, but the former should see his overall usage and output rise over the next month. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball underwent surgery Tuesday and will be sidelined for the next four weeks before being re-evaluated for a potential late-season return.
