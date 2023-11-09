Hayward had 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-116 loss to Washington.

The 33-year-old forward has had trouble staying healthy in recent years -- Hayward hasn't played more than 52 games in a season since 2018-19 -- but he looks to be 100 percent to begin the current campaign. He's scored in double digits in all seven games so far, shooting a career-high 44.4 percent from three-point range, and his 1.6 steals a night would also be a career high while his 5.1 assists a game would be his best mark in that category in a decade.