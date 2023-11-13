Hayward posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-107 loss to New York.

This was a rare dud for Hayward, but to be fair to the veteran, the Hornets were a mess Sunday and ended up getting blown out. Hayward is off to a terrific start to the campaign, averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.