Hayward contributed two points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 win over the Pistons.

Hayward matched his season-low output in the contest, connecting on just one of his nine attempts from the field while misfiring from deep on both of his tries. Given that he's coming off of 10 straight games with at least 12 points, averaging 19.7 per game during that span, this outing should be chalked up as just an off night for Hayward.