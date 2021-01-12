Hayward generated 34 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Monday's 109-88 win over the Knicks.

Hayward got off to a fast start in his new home and is on pace for a career year as the Hornets' primary playmaker. Although his scoring efficiency is his key element to DFS success, he's also averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.