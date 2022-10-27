Hayward ended Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to New York with 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes.

Hayward was streaky after halftime Wednesday, making five straight shots in the third period before missing his final five attempts of the game. He's put up at least 20 points in three of Charlotte's four games and is averaging 19.8 points while making 51.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 32-year-old missed significant time in four of the last five seasons but appears healthy and has played 34.1 minutes per game to start the year.