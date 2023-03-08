Hayward finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 victory over the Knicks.

The veteran wing has never recorded a triple-double in his career, but he came within sniffing distance of one Tuesday to help the Hornets end the Knicks' nine-game win streak. Hayward has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 19.7 points, 4.9 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, and he should maintain elevated usage down the stretch with LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the season.