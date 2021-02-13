Hayward totaled 14 points (5-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Hayward extended his streak of scoring under 20 points to three games and his 16 missed shots were the most he's had in a game this season. Going along with his recent struggles scoring, Hayward has a less than impressive 11:8 assist to turnover ratio in his last three games.