Hayward scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), had four rebounds, and six assists during 24 minutes in Monday's 112-109 preseason loss to Toronto.

Hayward tied for the team-high in minutes with 24 and also matched the team-high assist total with six. The forward should be one of the focal points of the Hornets' offense and could be in line for a bounce back season if he can remain healthy after signing a huge free agent deal with the team in the offseason.