Hayward and the Hornets will have their next two games postponed due to contact tracing, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayward was already dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Spurs, and now he may have time to recover without having to miss any more game action. Charlotte's games this week against Chicago and Denver have been postponed, meaning the team's next possible game could come Feb. 20 against the Warriors.