Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Hayward sustained a shoulder injury Wednesday against the Bulls and will be sidelined for a third consecutive game. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Sidelined again Saturday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Hurts shoulder, won't return•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Dishes out seven assists•