Hayward produced just six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's preseason loss.

Hayward saw action for the first time this preseason, delivering an uninspiring line. However, the fact he was out there for a meaningless game does indicate that he is over his recent knee contusion. Despite a proven ability to be a top-50 talent, managers are right to take a cautious approach when it comes to targeting him in drafts.