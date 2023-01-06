Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Hayward will likely miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Pacers. In his absence, Jalen McDaniels figures to draw another start.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Downgraded to out•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Downgraded to out•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Doubtful to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Secures nine rebounds•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Serviceable in Friday's return•