Hayward (hand) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

A bruised right hand initially left Hayward questionable, but he's apparently feeling good early Wednesday, so he's likely to play. Across his past five appearances, he's averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes.

