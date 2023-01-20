Hayward (hamstring) is likely to play in Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Hayward is slated to return from an eight-game absence due to left hamstring soreness Saturday. His return comes at an opportune time for Charlotte, considering LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) are doubtful and Kelly Oubre (hand) remains sidelined for the contest. Hayward's availability for action would likely deprive Jalen McDaniels and Bryce McGowens of some of their minutes. However, Hayward's minutes could be monitored following the lengthy layoff, so his workload may not initially eat too far into his teammates' opportunities.