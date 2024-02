Hayward (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Hayward's ascension to a questionable designation aligns with coach Steve Clifford mentioning Monday that a return for the 33-year-old is close. Hayward has been mentioned in trade rumors while also profiling as a buyout candidate, but there is likely mutual interest in exercising an abundance of caution with his health. His status will need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's game.