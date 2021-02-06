Hayward scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

After missing a double-double by only one assist in his last game, Hayward reached that milestone on Friday. The only downside to his performance was his inability to convert from deep, though he masked that by scoring efficiently from all other areas of the floor. Through 22 games, Hayward has averaged 23.0 points -- a career-best mark -- and 1.2 steals per game, his highest-mark since the the 2014-15 season.