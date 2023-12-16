Hayward (illness) will not play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Hayward was downgraded to questionable from probable just recently, and it seems like the illness got the better of him. With the veteran out, we could see guys like Bryce McGowens and JT Thor step up for a Charlotte team that is very shorthanded Saturday.
