Hayward will not return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a sprained right foot, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

The severity of Hayward's injury is unknown at this time, but he will be unable to return Friday. He was replaced by Miles Bridges to start the third quarter. His status for Sunday's matchup with his former team in Boston is now certainly up in the air. Expect an update once the Hornets provide more clarity on the situation.