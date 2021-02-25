Hayward (hand) is active for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

Hayward's status was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and he is officially good to go for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns. He's averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 35 minutes per game this season and should see his usual minutes as long as his hand is healthy.