Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

Hayward was unable to take the court for the second half of Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to the injury and will remain out for Friday's contest. The Hornets are quickly running thin, as LaMelo Ball (ankle) has yet to play while Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quad) remain doubtful for Friday's contest. The abundance of injuries means that we can expect Kelly Oubre to handle a massive workload while Jalen McDaniels looks to be the favorite to take Hayward's starting spot.