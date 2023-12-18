Hayward (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Hayward was questionable for Monday's matchup due to his stomach virus and will officially be unavailable for a second consecutive game. P.J. Washington will be available Monday and should see increased run, especially with Miles Bridges (not injury related) unavailable, while JT Thor, Brandon Miller and Bryce McGowens are also candidates to see an uptick in usage.