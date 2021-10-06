Hayward has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols.
Hayward was fully healthy entering training camp after he missed the end of the 2020-21 campaign due to a foot injury, but he'll be unavailable Thursday. Miles Bridges and Cody Martin should see increased run in his absence.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Fully healthy entering camp•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Expected to be healthy for camp•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Officially out for play-in•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Likely out for play-in•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Cleared for weight-bearing work•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Out of walking boot•