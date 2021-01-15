Hayward (hip) won't play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward will miss his first game of the season due to a strained hip that he suffered in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. The 30-year-old had been listed as probable earlier in the day, but the team may have decided to play it safe with the veteran forward. Caleb Martin will start and see an expanded role in Hayward's absence.