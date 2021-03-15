Riller (ankle) isn't included on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Kings, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Before he was transferred to the Hornets last week, Riller had been sidelined for the last handful of the Greensboro Swarm's games at the G League bubble in Orlando due to a left ankle injury. He appears to be healthy now, but Riller will likely be inactive for the foreseeable future while the entire Hornets roster is at full strength. The second-round pick out of Charleston is still awaiting his NBA debut.