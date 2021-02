Riller totaled 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Vipers.

Riller has been somewhat inconsistent early in the G League season, but he was highly efficient Tuesday, tying for the team lead in the scoring column. The 24-year-old was much better with ball control Tuesday and should continue to serve in a starting role going forward.