Riller posted 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over Iowa.

Riller has remained in the starting five to begin the G League season, but his output has been quite inconsistent over the first five contests. However, he was one of five players to score in double figures for the Swarm on Thursday en route to a narrow win over the Wolves. The 24-year-old is now averaging 10.0 points and 2.8 assists over 24.1 minutes per game this year.