The Hornets announced Wednesday that Riller has been transferred to the Greensboro Swarm as the affiliate prepares for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Along with Riller, the Hornets also transferred fellow two-way player Nate Darling to the Swarm, while 15-man roster players Jalen McDaniels, Vernon Carey and Nick Richards (ankle) will also report to the bubble in Orlando. The No. 56 overall pick in November's draft, Riller had yet to appear in any of the Hornets' first 17 games this season.