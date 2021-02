Riller posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 126-117 loss to the Raptors 905.

Riller was incredibly efficient in Friday's win and shot 75 percent from beyond the arc, but he was unable to lead the Swarm to the win over the 905. He's averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists over 26.2 minutes per game through the first 10 matchups of the season.