Riller logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, two steals and one rebound over 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Ignite.

Riller generated production on both ends of the court Sunday, but he also tied for a team-leading five turnovers against the Ignite. Even though he struggled with ball control in the defeat, he's maintained a role in the starting five while averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists over 25.1 minutes per game this year.