Riller generated 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Sunday's 123-95 win over Long Island.

Riller has started each of the first three games of the G League season, but he was unable to generate much output over the first two contests. However, he was highly efficient against the Long Island Nets, shooting 71.4 percent from the floor while also dishing out four dimes. Through the first three matchups of the year, Riller is averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 assists over 23.1 minutes per game.