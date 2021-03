Riller was transferred from the Greensboro Swarm to the Hornets on Sunday.

Riller will join the Hornets for the second half of the season after he appeared in 13 games in the G League bubble, averaging 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The two-way guard is dealing with a left ankle injury that kept him out of a recent loss to Lakeland in the G League.