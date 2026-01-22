Hornets' Grant Williams: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Williams' status is worth noting, as it signals he's cleared to play both ends of back-to-back games following right knee surgery back in 2024. Through his first five outings, Williams has averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Off injury report•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't go Sunday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Drills three treys in debut•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Cleared to make 2025-26 debut•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Probable for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Remains out indefinitely•