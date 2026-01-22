default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Williams' status is worth noting, as it signals he's cleared to play both ends of back-to-back games following right knee surgery back in 2024. Through his first five outings, Williams has averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.

