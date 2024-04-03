Williams (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Williams will power through the ankle issue, and there's been no word on any sort of minutes restrictions, so he's safe to fire up in all formats for a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers. Over his last five appearances (one start), Williams has averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.