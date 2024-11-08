Williams (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Williams appears to have sustained a minor back injury during Wednesday's win over Detroit, though he has the green light to suit up Friday. The 25-year-old forward will likely get the starting nod with Miles Bridges (knee) ruled out.
