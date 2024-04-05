Williams (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.
Williams was considered probable on the Hornets' initial injury report, and he'll officially be able to suit up despite his right ankle injury. Nick Richards (foot) is considered questionable for Friday's matchup, and if he's ruled out, Williams could be in line for a starting role.
