Williams produced 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to Toronto.

Making his first start as a member of the Hornets, Williams delivered his second double-double of the season. The fifth-year big has looked good with his new club, averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.8 threes over the last 10 games, but Sunday's shift to the starting five could last only as long as Nick Richards (foot) is sidelined.