Williams is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to lower back soreness.
Williams appears to have injured his back against Detroit but isn't expected to miss Friday's contest. With Miles Bridges (knee) out, Williams could be inserted into the starting lineup if he's upgraded to available.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Returns to bench•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Ejected from Friday's game•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Records season-high 17 points•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Plays 19 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Making preseason debut•