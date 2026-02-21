Hornets' Grant Williams: Fades injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Washington.
Williams sat out Friday's loss to Cleveland -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return to action Sunday and could rejoin the starting five with Miles Bridges (suspension) unavailable. Williams has logged 25-plus minutes in three straight outings (two starts), averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per tilt over that stretch.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Sitting out Friday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Nearly secures double-double•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Starting sans Bridges•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Strong performance in loss•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Flirts with double-double•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Off injury report•