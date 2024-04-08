Williams finished Sunday's 121-118 loss to the Thunder with 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

Williams seems poised to end the season as a starter for the rebuilding Hornets, as he's been part of the first unit in his last four appearances. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that he was part of the first unit even though Nick Richards was back in the rotation following a three-game absence. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game when deployed in a starting lineup this season.