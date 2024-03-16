Williams racked up 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 107-96 loss to the Suns.

Williams was one of Charlotte's best players in this loss to Phoenix despite coming off the bench. He made his presence felt on both ends of the court, and this 20-point effort extended his recent scoring streak. He's now recorded 18 or more points in each of his last three appearances, a span in which he's also shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range.