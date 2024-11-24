Williams (leg) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Williams suffered the injury while planting his right leg on a drive to the basket, and he went to the ground after attempting to walk back to the Hornets' bench. He was helped back to the locker room, and given that it's late in the fourth quarter, it doesn't appear that Williams will return to Saturday's contest. Moussa Diabate came in for Williams and the former should remain on the floor for the rest of the game.