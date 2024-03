Williams racked up 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to the Pistons.

Williams used 22 of Charlotte's 95 possessions Monday, trailing only Miles Bridges (28 possessions). Williams being a focal point is not overly conducive to Charlotte winning, but it certainly has fantasy dividends. He has been volatile of late, but there is upside similar to Monday's production as long as Williams continues having a large minute share as coach Steve Clifford's offensive chess piece in the frontcourt.