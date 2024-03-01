Williams is probable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to low-back pain.
Williams bounced back from back-to-back single-digit outings to notch 17 points versus the Bucks on Thursday. He's emerged from that contest with back soreness but should still suit up for the second night of Charlotte's current back-to-back set.
